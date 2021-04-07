StoneX strengthens presence in treasury space with new appointments

Dannibale has 25 years of experience and most recently was the Head of Investment Grade Sales and Trading at Odeon Capital. Before that, he served as a Managing Director at firms such as HSBC where he headed up Linear Rates Trading, MKP Capital Management, where he covered global-macro and government bond investments, and Citibank where he was Head of US agency MBS/Government Bond Trading.

StoneX Group Inc. has announced that its Fixed Income Division has strengthened its Treasury Desk and presence in the treasury markets with the hire of industry veterans Stefan Dannibale, Eric Drexler and Matt Rader.

Stefan Dannibale, commented:

I’m excited to join this rapidly growing organization to lead a team of talented and experienced traders as the Fixed Income division looks to establish itself as a leader in yet another market. I look forward to working closely with both my team and the members of the larger division to successfully bolstering StoneX’s presence in the treasury markets.

Among the new hires are Eric Drexler who was appointed as Director of Treasury Trading and Matt Rader as Senior Treasury Trader. As a treasury trader, Drexler brings extensive experience in market-making, execution and macro investment strategy. He has specialized in the fundamental analysis and trading of government debt securities, such as US Treasuries (cash & futures), Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and Agency Debentures.

Rader has more than two decades of experience in trading in the Fixed Income markets. He began his career at JP Morgan as Executive Director of US Fixed Income Proprietary Trading. He then joined TD Bank where he worked as Executive Director of US Rates Trading. Before starting work at StoneX, Rader served as Nomura’s Senior Portfolio Manager for Fixed Income Principal Strategies.

Anthony Di Ciollo, Co-Head of the Fixed Income Division, said:

We’re excited to bolster our presence in the treasuries space by adding experienced members to the team here at StoneX. With Stefan, a seasoned player with 25 years of trading experience at bulge bracket banks and top hedge funds leading experienced team members like Matt and Eric, we’ll be sure to fortify our foothold in this space as part of our Division’s continued growth.

Earlier in March, StoneX bought a minority stake in diversity broker Tigress Financial Partners, investing into the US’ only disabled and woman-owned investment firm.

The company recently launched its Messaging Hub (XMH) service to automate and standardise payments and financial messaging flows across established applications and systems.