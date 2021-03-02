StoneX acquires a minority stake in Tigress Financial Partners

It’s a privilege to partner with such a proven leader in the Minority & Woman-Owned Brokerage space. Tigress’ capabilities and unique relationships are complementary to our existing Equities and Fixed Income businesses, and we believe both legacy and new clients of Tigress will benefit from the enhanced product offering, cutting edge technology, and capital support that StoneX brings.

Alexandra Selby, Managing Director and Head of Agency Debt Sales for StoneX Financial Inc. commented:

StoneX has invested into the US’ only disabled and woman-owned investment firm. The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Global brokerage StoneX has announced it has bought a minority stake in diversity broker Tigress Financial Partners.

Founded in 2011 by Wall Street veteran Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq., Tigress Financial Partners LLC, the company is diversity SEC/FINRA registered full-service broker dealer providing services in capital markets underwriting, investment banking, equity research, global debt and equity securities sales and trading, and investor services including global wealth management and asset management.

Cynthia DiBartolo, CEO of Tigress Financial Partners said:

This transaction opens up a host of new doors for our legacy client base and allows Tigress to leap into new markets and products faster than we previously could have imagined. Of key importance to us, was that StoneX has demonstrated a strong corporate culture. They are committed to accelerating progress in both equality of opportunity and women’s empowerment, which are central to StoneX’s business growth and their social impact; as such they are the ideal partner to propel the Tigress business and mission.

By partnering with StoneX, Tigress allows its clients to benefit from StoneX’s global reach, broad product range and technology.

StoneX recently launched its Messaging Hub (XMH) service to automate and standardise payments and financial messaging flows across established applications and systems.

Earlier in February, the global brokerage selected Genesis to fully automate and digitise middle-office workflows for its equities and fixed income trading business.