StoneX FX/CFD revenue jumps 32% in Q2 2022

Nasdaq-listed StoneX Group Inc. has released its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022. For the three months between January and March 2022, the international brokerage, owner of Gain Capital, reported an overall revenue surge of 46% to $16.4 billion, compared to Q2 F21 when it was $11.24 billion.
Operating revenue for the quarter came in at $544.7 million, seeing a 16% increase compared to the same quarter the previous year.
StoneX ended the second quarter with $64 million in net profit and a 16% increase. The basic earnings per share stood at $3.18, and the diluted one was 3.11. They were 13% and 14% up, respectively.
The New York-headquartered Group’s revenue from FX and CFD jumped 32% in Q2 2022, gaining $98.9 million, attributed to an $18.8 million increase in retail operating revenue.
In the second quarter the company reported a loss of $1.2 million on derivative positions used to mitigate its exposure to pound sterling in GAIN subsidiaries to other StoneX entities, which are USD denominated entities.
Sean M. O’Connor, StoneX Group’s CEO, said:
Sean O’Connor Source: Twitter
Our broad product offering and diversified client base, combined with generally favorable market conditions, helped us deliver record core operating results in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
