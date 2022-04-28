StoneX increases size of credit facility to $475 Million

StoneX Group Inc., owner of retail FX trading brands like Forex.com and City Index, revealed on Wednesday the increase of the size of its existing $401 million senior secured credit facility to $475 million.
Additionally, the company has also extended the maturity of the instruments through April 2025.
The company noted that it will continue to use this credit facility to finance working capital needs of StoneX Group Inc. and of its subsidiaries.
Through increased support from our existing bank group as well as through a number of key new relationships, we are excited to announce the renewal and expansion of this important credit facility.
With the support of this expanded group of bank partners, we look forward to continuing to expand our product offerings to our growing client base in the years to come.
The credit facility was comprised of revolving credit facility of $236 million and the rest $165 million as a term loan. The extended amount will now be drawn as a part of that credit facility.
The lead arranges were names like Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Montreal and Capital One. The participants of the credit facility include Signature Bank, CIBC Bank USA, BankUnited N.A, Arvest Bank, Bank of Hope, Barclays Bank PLC and others.
