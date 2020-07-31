StoneX finalizes acquisition of Gain Capital

Financial services provider StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone, announced the finalization of the announced in February acquisition of online retail FX trading services provider Gain Capital Holdings, Inc.

Gain provides retail and institutional investors around the world with trading technology and execution services with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes such as foreign exchange, commodities and global equities.

The shareholders of Gain Capital voted last month the approval of acquisition for $6.00 per share in all-cash transaction, amounting to approximately $236 million in equity value.