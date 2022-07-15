Spectrum Markets trading volumes up 96% in Q2 2022

Spectrum Markets has shared with LeapRate its trading update for the second quarter of the year. The pan-European provider of securities derivatives noted that this quarter saw the second highest level of out-of-hours trading since its launch.

The company reported a 96% increase in the three months from April to June 2022 compared to the same period the last year. Spectrum Markets revealed that 357 million securitized derivatives were traded in the quarter compared to 182 million in the same period of the previous year.

According to the numbers, total value of turnover hit €879 million in Q2, an increase of 250% year-on-year.