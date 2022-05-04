Spectrum Markets expands offering with turbo trading on cryptocurrencies

Pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets, today revealed its product offering has expanded and now it includes cryptocurrencies as an underlying, with turbo warrants on Bitcoin and Ethereum available.

The new additions expand Spectrum’s existing suite of Turbo24s. The new products allow brokers to offer their clients long or short leveraged exposure to the price of the two most popular cryptos

The financial institution is now the first to be able to offer European retail investor clients the opportunity to trade turbo warrants on crypto, on-venue, 24 hours a day, five days a week.

Retail investors are able to trade overnight, which is particularly relevant for them in this asset class as they can reduce the gap risk presented by the 24-hour nature of crypto, while trading on a regulated venue offers greater transparency and investor protection compared to many alternatives.

Additionally, investors don’t need to maintain a separate crypto wallet while using derivatives to access cryptocurrencies and thus can enjoy greater assurances over the safer custody of their assets.