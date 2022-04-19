Spectrum Markets turnover rises 188% in Q1 2022

Steffy Bogdanova
April 19, 2022 11:57 am

Spectrum Markets, a pan-European provider of securities derivatives, has shared with LeapRate its quarterly trading metrics update.

The company reported a 44% increase in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period the last year. Spectrum Markets revealed that 300 million securitized derivatives were traded in the quarter compared to 207 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company total turnover hit €771 million in Q1, registering a 188% jump on yearly basis.

Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO, commented:

Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets

Nicky Maan
Source: LinkedIn

We’ve had a very successful start to 2022, delivering a strong first quarter of growth, and building on the foundations of our already robust and innovative pan-European trading ecosystem to further enhance connectivity and expand our partner network.

He added:

I’m particularly pleased to see European retail investors clearly remain very active in international markets, underlining our confidence that this trend is more permanent, and highlighting the important role securitised derivatives can play in their portfolios.

Spectrum Markets

Daily trading volumes also continued to increase steadily in Q1. The highest daily volume was registered on 8th March when more than 23,000 trades were placed amid heightened market activity linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Spectrum Markets reported record growth last year with nearly doubled its trading volume. The company’s turnover reached €1.35 billion in 2021.

Maan said:

We’ve made some big announcements already this year, and there are more to follow, so we’re really looking forward to taking Spectrum Markets on to the next phase of its evolution, welcoming new members to the venue, expanding our range of products, and continuing to build out our ‘plug and play’ trading infrastructure around Europe.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: