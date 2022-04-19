Spectrum Markets turnover rises 188% in Q1 2022

Spectrum Markets, a pan-European provider of securities derivatives, has shared with LeapRate its quarterly trading metrics update.

The company reported a 44% increase in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period the last year. Spectrum Markets revealed that 300 million securitized derivatives were traded in the quarter compared to 207 million in the same period of the previous year.

The company total turnover hit €771 million in Q1, registering a 188% jump on yearly basis.

Nicky Maan, Spectrum Markets CEO, commented:

We’ve had a very successful start to 2022, delivering a strong first quarter of growth, and building on the foundations of our already robust and innovative pan-European trading ecosystem to further enhance connectivity and expand our partner network.

He added: