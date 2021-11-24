RoboMarkets expands offering with fractional shares and 500+ new instruments

This is the feature many of our clients wanted us to add to the platform. RoboMarkets clients now have more opportunities for investments and diversification that were not available before. The ability to invest in precise ratios gives you complete portfolio control and enhanced rebalancing options.

The addition of fractional shares is one of the most important updates for the platform, the company notes in the original announcement. The new addition will allow RoboMarkets clients to invest in securities with less money. Traders will have the opportunity to diversify their investment portfolios by acquiring fractional shares of a wider range of companies.

European regulated broker RoboMarkets has updated its multi-asset platform R StocksTrader with fractional shares, more than 500 new assets, 8 additional languages, and an enhanced mobile application.

Fractional shares allow traders to buy a “slice” of stock that represents a partial share. Clients of the company can buy 1.5 or 1.05 of any company shares available on the platform. Тhe minimum order volume remains the same – 1 share.

RoboMarkets reminded that conditions for Free Commission (when clients can buy shares without any commissions) will not be applicable to fractional shares.

Additionally, more than 500 new trading instruments have been added to the R StocksTrader platform, including Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), Lucid Group Inc (LCID), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B), Udemy Inc. (UDMY), Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT), and others.

The updates on the platform also include the addition of 8 languages: Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Italian, Norwegian, Rumanian, and Swedish. Improvements of the mobile version have also been made related to the security, the elimination of the need for several passwords and direct access to deposit/withdrawal of funds, and the registration of trading accounts right from the R StocksTrader terminal.

