RoboMarkets becomes the Gold and Title sponsor of the AEL women’s volleyball team

European provider of online trading solutions RoboMarkets today announced that it has become the Gold and Title sponsor of the AEL women’s volleyball club in Limassol. The sponsorship contract will cover the 2022-2033 season.
Under the sponsorship agreement, the team will play in the Cyprus Major League under the name RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball.
RoboMarkets and AEL’s partnership started five years ago and has evolved through the years. This season, the RoboMarkets logo will appear on the team’s outfit and organising joint marketing activities.
Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, stated:
We have been supporting the team for years, and are now on a new collaboration level in our dual capacity as Gold and Title sponsor. This makes our connection even stronger, especially during the 2022-2023 season. We are proud to give our name to one of the best volleyball teams in Cyprus. We will be doing our utmost to help the team become even better and reach new heights together with us!