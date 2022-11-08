RoboMarkets becomes the Gold and Title sponsor of the AEL women’s volleyball team

November 8, 2022 10:02 am

European provider of online trading solutions RoboMarkets today announced that it has become the Gold and Title sponsor of the AEL women’s volleyball club in Limassol. The sponsorship contract will cover the 2022-2033 season.

Under the sponsorship agreement, the team will play in the Cyprus Major League under the name RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball.

RoboMarkets and AEL’s partnership started five years ago and has evolved through the years. This season, the RoboMarkets logo will appear on the team’s outfit and organising joint marketing activities.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, stated:

We have been supporting the team for years, and are now on a new collaboration level in our dual capacity as Gold and Title sponsor. This makes our connection even stronger, especially during the 2022-2023 season. We are proud to give our name to one of the best volleyball teams in Cyprus. We will be doing our utmost to help the team become even better and reach new heights together with us!

RoboMarkets AEL women's volleyball team

ΑΕΛ (AEL Limassol), now re-named RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball was founded in Limassol in 1976. The team boasts a record number of titles among the women’s volleyball teams in Cyprus – 30 Championships. Furthermore, RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball has held the Cup of Cyprus 28 times and the Super Cup of Cyprus – 12 times.

Costas Constantinou, President of RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball committee, added:

On the occasion of expanding our collaboration with RoboMarkets as our Gold sponsor as well as Title sponsor, I would like, on behalf of the RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball committee to express our deep appreciation to RoboMarkets and its management. Knowing that we have great a company and people as partners, not only supporting us financially but also psychologically, pushes us to maximise our effort for distinction and fulfillment of our goals.

Earlier in June, RoboMarkets expasnded its multimarket trading platform, R StocksTrader with over 500 new instruments.

