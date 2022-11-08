RoboMarkets becomes the Gold and Title sponsor of the AEL women’s volleyball team

European provider of online trading solutions RoboMarkets today announced that it has become the Gold and Title sponsor of the AEL women’s volleyball club in Limassol. The sponsorship contract will cover the 2022-2033 season.

Under the sponsorship agreement, the team will play in the Cyprus Major League under the name RoboMarkets AEL Volleyball.

RoboMarkets and AEL’s partnership started five years ago and has evolved through the years. This season, the RoboMarkets logo will appear on the team’s outfit and organising joint marketing activities.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboMarkets, stated: