RoboMarkets announces new German brand for professional investors

Professional traders are currently the most neglected group of clients in the brokerage business – we are therefore putting extra effort into paying more attention to them and making their trading more comfortable. If you’re a frequent trader that can be qualified as professional, there are many more benefits to trading with an EU-regulated broker than trading offshore.

Under the new brand, the brokerage will target and serve professional clients from the European Economic Area (EEA). RoboMarkets noted that the move was driven by growing demand among German clients.

RoboMarkets has revealed a new brand operated by its BaFin-regulated subsidiary RoboMarkets Deutschland GMBH – RoboMarkets Pro, under which the brokerage will focus on professional traders.

Under ESMA regulation, a trader qualifies as a professional if they have a portfolio that exceeds €500,000 in cash deposits and investment instruments. Professional traders must have carried out 10 transaction of significant size per quarter over the last year and should have been working in the financial sector for at least a year.

Professional traders on RoboMarkets Pro will have access to special conditions for some assets, such as DE40, stocks, currency pairs, and more than 12,000 other instruments to invest in with leverage up to 1:300.

Maximilian Felske added:

We notice this group of clients has a rising demand for high-leverage products. The company will therefore focus on satisfying this, serving them in the best way – starting from an onboarding process and continuing with specific conditions for the most popular products: CFDs on major indices, major currency pairs, etc.