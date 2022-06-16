RoboMarkets announces Labuan-regulated RM Investment Bank for Asian clients

The RoboMarkets Group today announced it has established a bank for Asian clients, headquartered in the Financial Park Complex in Labuan.
The RM Investment Bank is a member of the RoboMarkets Group and operates under a Labuan FSA licence. The entity aims to provide clients from Asian countries with investment services.
The newly established investment bank offers its clients and partners 7 asset types and over 10,000 investment instruments, 5 account types and a multilevel affiliate programme.
RoboMarkets Asia opened its regional headquarters in Malaysia in August 2019 after it secured a Labuan licence for the provision of services to Asian clients. In the official announcement the company highlighted that its business has significantly expanded since then with the acquisition of the licence and the start of RM Investment Bank are the next steps in its development.
Dr. Rostyslav Prus, RM Investment Bank Managing Director, commented:
Rostyslav Prus Source: LinkedIn
Our company has started the RM Investment Bank, the first licensed investment bank in the RoboMarkets Group, and this makes us very happy. This marks an important milestone in the Group’s history, which will surely help us to expand our business in this jurisdiction. We are very proud of the variety of our services to clients and partners because they are equal in quality for anyone, regardless of investing experience and invested sums.
