RoboMarkets announces Labuan-regulated RM Investment Bank for Asian clients

The RoboMarkets Group today announced it has established a bank for Asian clients, headquartered in the Financial Park Complex in Labuan.

The RM Investment Bank is a member of the RoboMarkets Group and operates under a Labuan FSA licence. The entity aims to provide clients from Asian countries with investment services.

The newly established investment bank offers its clients and partners 7 asset types and over 10,000 investment instruments, 5 account types and a multilevel affiliate programme.