RoboMarkets expands R StocksTrader’s offering

European provider of online trading solutions RoboMarkets today announced expanding its multimarket trading platform, R StocksTrader. Over 500 new instruments have been added to the terminal along with further updates of the web version and the mobile app.

R StocksTrader now offers more than 500 new instruments, including Didi Global Inc (DIDI), Beyond Meat Inc (BYND), and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT).

Among the new features, users can also find new thematic watchlists (Invest in China, Invest in Volatility, Invest in Gold, and other sets by industries). New templates for watchlists have also been added to the main screen of the app. Collection lists have been updated, including recently opened instruments, popular instruments, and other lists such as Best of the year, Upcoming Dividends, New to the market (IPO), etc.