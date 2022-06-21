RoboMarkets expands R StocksTrader’s offering

Steffy Bogdanova
June 21, 2022 10:43 am

European provider of online trading solutions RoboMarkets today announced expanding its multimarket trading platform, R StocksTrader. Over 500 new instruments have been added to the terminal along with further updates of the web version and the mobile app.

R StocksTrader now offers more than 500 new instruments, including Didi Global Inc (DIDI), Beyond Meat Inc (BYND), and Spotify Technology SA (SPOT).

Among the new features, users can also find new thematic watchlists (Invest in China, Invest in Volatility, Invest in Gold, and other sets by industries). New templates for watchlists have also been added to the main screen of the app. Collection lists have been updated, including recently opened instruments, popular instruments, and other lists such as Best of the year, Upcoming Dividends, New to the market (IPO), etc.

Additionally, the instrument search screen has been enhanced and is now featuring two blocks: Most Popular and History. the trading session time has been increased for the Dow Jones (US30), S&P 500 (US500), Nasdaq (NAS100), and DAX (GER40).

Kiryl Kirychenka, Product Manager at RoboMarkets, commented:

Our approach to design implies constantly aiming at improving the products and solutions we offer our clients. The latest updates provide R StocksTrader clients with more comfortable solutions and effective analysis of investment instruments.

Earlier last week, The RoboMarkets Group announced establishing a bank for Asian clients, headquartered in the Financial Park Complex in Labuan.

