Robinhood sees a 43% revenue drop in Q1 2022

Robinhood Markets, Inc. has posted a 43% drop in total net revenue for the first quarter of the year. The numbers stood at $299 million, compared with $522 million generated in the same period last year.

The American broker offering commission-free services reported a decline in trading demand in the first three months of the year. Transaction-based revenues fell by 48% to $218 million during the period between January and March 2022.

Options trading brought in $127 million revenue, registering a 36% drop in demand. Cryptocurrency trading decreased 39% to $54 million and equities trading fell drastically by 73% to $36 million.

Robinhood ended the quarter with $392 million net loss or $0.45 per diluted share. However, the net loss for the period were significantly lower than first quarter of 2021 when the numbers reached $1.4 billion and Q4 2021 when it was $423 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2022 was a negative $143 million, compared with the positive $115 million in the first quarter last year.