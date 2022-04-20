Robinhood to acquire UK digital currency firm Ziglu

Ziglu and Robinhood share a common set of goals, working to reduce the barriers to entry for a new generation of investors, and we’re excited to pursue that mission together. As part of Robinhood, we’ll supercharge Robinhood’s expansion across Europe and bring better access to crypto and its benefits to millions more customers.
Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood Markets, added:
Vlad Tenev Source: LinkedIn
Ziglu’s impressive team of deeply experienced financial services and crypto experts will help us accelerate our global expansion efforts. Together with the Ziglu team, we’ll work to leverage the best of both companies, exploring new ways to innovate and break down barriers for customers across the UK and Europe.
Robinhood highlighted that nothing will change for current Ziglu customers in the near term. The company plans to integrate Ziglu more fully into Robinhood in the future, bring the brand overseas, and work to expand operations beyond the UK into Europe.
