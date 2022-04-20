Robinhood to acquire UK digital currency firm Ziglu

In its global expansion, Robinhood has signed a deal to acquire Ziglu Limited, a UK-based electronic money institution and cryptoasset firm.

Ziglu offers its UK customers to buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies. They can earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money, even abroad, without fees.

Ziglu’s team and technology will help Robinhood accelerate its international expansion in the UK, as well as across Europe.