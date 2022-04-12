Robinhood expands crypto offering with four cryptocurrencies

Steffy Bogdanova
April 12, 2022 4:09 pm

Robinhood today announced that four additional cryptocurrencies are now available for trading through Robinhood Crypto.

The financial services firm has added Compound (COMP),  Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The Robinhood noted that based on customer demand, it rolled out wallets to eligible people on a waitlist of more than two million to allow clients on the platform to send and receive their tokens.

Robinhood

With its latest announcement, Robinhood is addressing the demand for broader selection of cryptocurrencies.

Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer at Robinhood, commented:

Steve Quirk, Robinhood Markets

Steve Quirk

We’re excited to add more choices for our customers as we work to make Robinhood the best place to invest in crypto. As a safety-first company, we have a rigorous framework in place to help us evaluate assets for listing, and we remain committed to providing a safe and educational crypto platform.

Quirk joined the company as Chief Brokerage Officer in January.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: