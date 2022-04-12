Robinhood expands crypto offering with four cryptocurrencies

Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer at Robinhood, commented:
We’re excited to add more choices for our customers as we work to make Robinhood the best place to invest in crypto. As a safety-first company, we have a rigorous framework in place to help us evaluate assets for listing, and we remain committed to providing a safe and educational crypto platform.
