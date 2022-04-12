Robinhood expands crypto offering with four cryptocurrencies

Robinhood today announced that four additional cryptocurrencies are now available for trading through Robinhood Crypto.

The financial services firm has added Compound (COMP), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

The Robinhood noted that based on customer demand, it rolled out wallets to eligible people on a waitlist of more than two million to allow clients on the platform to send and receive their tokens.