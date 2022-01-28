Robinhood sees $423 million net loss in Q4 2021

Financial services firm Robinhood has published its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2021. The company saw total revenue jump in the final quarter of the year, but also some substantial losses.

Q4 2021 net loss stood at $423 million, compared to the $13 million net income in Q4 of 2020. The net loss for the whole year was $3.69 billion.

Additionally, the number of active users fell to 17.3 million last quarter from 18.9 million in the previous one.

The company also made a bleak revenue forecast for the first quarter of 2022. Robinhood expects less than $340 million in total net revenues in Q1 2022.