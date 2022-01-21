Robinhood crypto wallets beta program goes live

Robinhood has announced that the next phase of its Wallets program is now live.

With the Beta program in effect, the online trading platform will begin rolling out crypto Wallets to 1,000 customers from the waitlist. Robinhood announced that by March it will expand the program to 10,000 customers before rolling out to the rest of the WenWallets waitlist.

Robinhood highlighted this as the second major milestone in its Wallets rollout. With this step, its customers will be able to send and receive crypto from Robinhood to external crypto wallets. For the first time, Robinhood crypto holders will be connected to the greater blockchain ecosystem.