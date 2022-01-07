Steve Quirk joins Robinhood Markets as Chief Brokerage Officer

Steve brings extensive industry experience and leadership delivering products and services that make investing more accessible. His expertise and over 35 years of experience in the brokerage industry will help us keep bringing together the best of finance and technology to deliver a uniquely accessible investing experience.
Robinhood has been a transformative force in the industry in breaking down barriers for millions of retail investors. I’m thrilled to be joining Robinhood’s leadership team and continue building towards their mission to democratize finance for all.
Quirk most recently worked TD Ameritrade, where he oversaw the strategy and deployment of initiatives for Trading at the company. He was also a member of the company’s Senior Operating Committee, working on shaping the strategic focus of the organization.
Quirk’s main focus at TD Ameritrade was teaching the next generation of investors. He advocated for and supported the creation of the TD Ameritrade U program. Prior to that, he worked on the development of new trading tools and technology enhancements for the thinkorswim trading platform.
Robinhood recently announced it has set out to double headcount on its engineering, compliance and regulatory teams in 2021. At the end of June last year, the online trading platform was only 30% of the way to meeting its engineering hiring target.
