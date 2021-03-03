PrimeXM reports $909.89 billion monthly trading volume in February

PrimeXM has just released its trading volumes for February 2021. The broker registered a total of $909.89 billion in monthly trading volume in February across the 3 major Data Center locations. The metrics represent a 3% MoM increase compared to January when it was $883.26 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in February reached $45.49 billion with a 3%MoM improvement compared to the ADV of January when it was $44.16 billion. 1st February was the highest daily trading volume of the month with a $67.56 billion turnovers. The total trades registered in February were 28.79 million.