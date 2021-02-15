PrimeXM reports almost 2% MoM rise in January 2021 trading volumes

PrimeXM has just released its trading volumes for January 2021. The broker registered a total of $883.26 billion in monthly trading volume in January across the 3 major Data Center locations. The metrics represent an almost 2% MoM increase compared to December 2020 when it was $866.46 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in January reached $44.16 billion with over 12%MoM improvement compared to the ADV of December 2020 when it was $39.38 billion. 6th January was the highest daily trading volume of the month with a $58.35 billion turnovers. The total trades registered in January was 28.22 million.