PrimeXM reports almost 2% MoM rise in January 2021 trading volumes

PrimeXM has just released its trading volumes for January 2021. The broker registered a total of $883.26 billion in monthly trading volume in January across the 3 major Data Center locations. The metrics represent an almost 2% MoM increase compared to December 2020 when it was $866.46 billion.
The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in January reached $44.16 billion with over 12%MoM improvement compared to the ADV of December 2020 when it was $39.38 billion. 6th January was the highest daily trading volume of the month with a $58.35 billion turnovers. The total trades registered in January was 28.22 million.
More than 71% of the total monthly traded volume was recorded in Prime XM Data Center in London LD4 – $633.66 billion in notional value. The Data Center in New York (NY4 and Japan (JP3) registered a monthly trading volume of $128.23 billion and $121.37 billion, respectively.
XAUUSD remained consistent as the most popular instrument of traders for the past few months, with total trading volume of $$246.6 billion in January which represented 28% of the overall monthly trading volume. XAUUSD rwas the most popular trading instrument, followed by major FX pairs EURUSD and GBPUSD with $140.3 billion and $124.5 billion.