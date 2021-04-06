PrimeXM registers $1.06 trillion monthly trading volume in March

PrimeXM has released its monthly metrics for March 2021. The broker reported a total of $1.06 trillion in trading volumes registered last month across the 3 major Data Center locations. PrimeXM’s trading activities in March mark a 16.3% MoM increase compared to February when it reached $883.26 billion.

The Average Daily Volume (ADV) in March was $46 billion, up by 1% MoM compared to the previous month. 18th March was the highest daily trading volume of the month with $58.68 billion turnovers, a 20% jump compared to February. The total trades registered in March were 34.56 million.