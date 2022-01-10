Plus500 expects $160 million revenue in Q4 2021

Plus500 has released a trading update with its performance expectations for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2021.

The retail broker stated it expects to close the year with $718 million in revenue. Of that, $160 million is expected as the revenue generated in the final quarter.

The Q4 revenue is 24.31% lower that the what the company reported in the third quarter of 2021. However, on yearly basis, the company generated 74% more than the fourth quarter of 2020.

Consistently high customer activity

The broker noted that the revenue figure in Q4 is largely supported by Customer Income which is expected to generate $166 million in the last three months of the year. Plus500 reported it experienced a consistently high level of customer trading activity throughout 2021.

The number of Plus500’s active numbers remained high throughout the year at 406,000, of which 171,000 in the fourth quarter. The London listed broker onboarded 196,150 new customers for the year and 33,000 for the final quarter.