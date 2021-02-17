Plus500 reports strong revenue for the year

CFD trading platform Plus500 announced its preliminary results for the financial year ended on 31 December 2020. The company also launched a new share buyback program that will run until 11 August 2021.

In the heightened volatility of last year, the Israel-based broker reported a somewhat dull fourth quarter but still a significant growth for the financial year.

The broker reported $91.9 million for Q4 with a 4% decline compared to Q4 of 2019. EBITDA dropped to $19.9 million from $56.6 million in the previous year, an enormous 65% fall YoY.

However, the performance from the previous quarters was solid and so the year ended quite well. The total revenue for the year was $872.5 million. This was a 146% jump compared to previous year when it was previous year’s $354.5 million.