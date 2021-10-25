Plus500 sees revenue drop of 2% in Q3 2021

Plus500 has posted its results for the third quarter of 2021, showing a slight fall from last year’s pandemic highs. However, the company noted that the numbers are up compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The company’s revenue stood at $211.4 million in Q3, 2% lower than the same period last year when it reached $216.4 million. However, the numbers were up by 91% compared to Q3 in 2019. Customer Income was a key factor in this, reaching $156.9 million during the quarter.

EBITDA came at $128.6 million for Q3, down by 4%, while EBITDA margin fell by 2%.