Pepperstone adds global shares in MetaTrader 5

Pepperstone has launched new UK, German and Australian shares enhancing the brokers’ range of top US equities. Pepperstone offers shares on some big names such as Tesla, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

The broker’s global shares are now exclusively available through the MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders using Pepperstone will receive access to comprehensive suite of analytical tools for price analysis and forecasting, as well as the ability to trade in the aftermarket and to utilize powerful charting and execution tools.