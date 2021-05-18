Pepperstone adds global shares in MetaTrader 5

Pepperstone has launched new UK, German and Australian shares enhancing the brokers’ range of top US equities. Pepperstone offers shares on some big names such as Tesla, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.
The broker’s global shares are now exclusively available through the MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders using Pepperstone will receive access to comprehensive suite of analytical tools for price analysis and forecasting, as well as the ability to trade in the aftermarket and to utilize powerful charting and execution tools.
With global interest and volatility around equities at an all-time high, it was very important for us to deliver the products our clients have been asking for. The new range of equities in MetaTrader 5 provides a faster and more efficient way for our clients to trade in world’s markets.
Pepporstone is among the few brokers to offer pre- and post-market tradng of US shares. This offering allows its traders to speculate, as news develop, so they never miss an opportunity.