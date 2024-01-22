Pepperstone Becomes AFC Asian Cup’s Official Regional Partner

Pepperstone, a prominent Forex and Contracts for Difference broker, has recently announced its partnership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as the Official Regional Partner for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The tournament began on January 12, 2023, and is eagerly anticipated to conclude with a grand finale on February 10, 2024.

Tamas Szabo, CEO of Pepperstone, commented on the partnership, highlighting the alignment in ambition and dedication to success between the two entities. He drew parallels between strategic thinking in trading and sports, emphasising the ability to thrive amid challenging situations.

The AFC Asian Cup is a leading football tournament in Asia, organised by the AFC, the continent’s football governing body recognised by FIFA. Established in 1954 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the AFC includes 47 Member Associations.

It has played a crucial role in developing football in Asia, organising major events such as the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, and the AFC Champions League. The latter is the top-tier club competition in Asia, drawing millions of fans worldwide.

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, welcomed Pepperstone’s partnership, acknowledging the growing prestige of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and expressing gratitude for Pepperstone’s support for Asian football.

Additionally, Pepperstone has expanded its sports marketing efforts through a sponsorship agreement with the Geelong Cats, a prominent team in Australia’s premier football league, the Australian Football League (AFL).

The collaboration was finalised just before the start of the AFL season. Pepperstone expressed enthusiasm about joining the AFL community and underscored its commitment to excellence and ambition alongside the Geelong Cats.