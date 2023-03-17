Pepperstone to sponsor Australian football team Geelong Cats

Steffy Bogdanova
March 17, 2023 10:30 am

Australia-based retail broker Pepperstone has announced it has become the Official Online Trading Partner of Geelong Cats, a popular Australian football team playing in the country’s top league.

The latest football sponsorship deal expands the broker’s presence in the sports scene.

Pepperstone stated:

We are incredibly excited to announce that PepperstoneFX is the Official Online Trading Partner of GeelongCats!

Being Australian-born, we are proud to be part of the AFL community and sponsor a team with an unrivalled legacy.

Together we will chase greatness. Go CATS!

