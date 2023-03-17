Pepperstone to sponsor Australian football team Geelong Cats

Australia-based retail broker Pepperstone has announced it has become the Official Online Trading Partner of Geelong Cats, a popular Australian football team playing in the country’s top league.
The latest football sponsorship deal expands the broker’s presence in the sports scene.
Pepperstone stated:
We are incredibly excited to announce that PepperstoneFX is the Official Online Trading Partner of GeelongCats!
Being Australian-born, we are proud to be part of the AFL community and sponsor a team with an unrivalled legacy.
Together we will chase greatness. Go CATS!