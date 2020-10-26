Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone expands in Kenya

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone announced entering the Kenyan forex trading market.
Pepperstone Group’s subsidiary, Pepperstone Markets Kenya Ltd, secured a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License from the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya. Pepperstone offers more than 170 tradable instruments via its MT4, MT5 and cTrader platforms to more than 89,000 clients worldwide.
Pepperstone Kenya CEO Sahil Patel commented:
We’re extremely excited by the opportunity to bring world class trading platforms, execution and pricing to the vibrant retail and institutional forex market in Kenya.
Having traded for international banks over the past decade, I am pleased to offer the same level of product sophistication, pricing, analysis and execution to retail investors as that received by a bank trading desk.
The launch in Kenya coincides with Pepperstone's 10th year of operations. The expansion is also a part of a global growth strategy of the broker which enables more effective and specific servicing of the fintech's clients.
Patel added:
Ultimately, what sets us apart from our competitors is our commitment to our clients and great service. We've modelled our product suite to empower our traders with all the tools, expert market insight and client service they need to succeed on their trading journey.
Pepperstone Group CEO Tamas Szabo further said:
Kenya is an important new region for us. It has become a renowned and well-regulated financial services hub in East Africa. The economy is highly developed and embodies entrepreneurship and growth. We very much look forward to doing business in Nairobi and working together with the local regulator and government to develop the industry in a sustainable manner.
Earlier in June, Pepperstone opened a brand new DFSA office in Dubai, strengthening its fintech offering globally.