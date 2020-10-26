Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone expands in Kenya

Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone announced entering the Kenyan forex trading market.

Pepperstone Group’s subsidiary, Pepperstone Markets Kenya Ltd, secured a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License from the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya. Pepperstone offers more than 170 tradable instruments via its MT4, MT5 and cTrader platforms to more than 89,000 clients worldwide.

Pepperstone Kenya CEO Sahil Patel commented:

We’re extremely excited by the opportunity to bring world class trading platforms, execution and pricing to the vibrant retail and institutional forex market in Kenya.

Having traded for international banks over the past decade, I am pleased to offer the same level of product sophistication, pricing, analysis and execution to retail investors as that received by a bank trading desk.