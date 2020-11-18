Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone acquires CySEC licence

Australia-based online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone has continued its global expansion in 2020 with obtaining CySEC licence and securing certainty for European clients after Brexit.

Head of Cyprus at Pepperstone, Victor Zachariades, confirmed that the Cypriot regulator has officially granted the broker a CySEC licence.

Victor Zachariades, commented:

We’re now pleased to be officially operational under our Cypriot license. Our European operations ensure we’re well-placed to deliver our global commitment to our clients while providing products and services people can trust.

Zachariades joined Pepperstone in August 2019 and led the process for CySEC application. The Cyprus operations of the broker were established in 2019 and the company secured its CIF license in August 2020.