Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone acquires CySEC licence

Australia-based online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone has continued its global expansion in 2020 with obtaining CySEC licence and securing certainty for European clients after Brexit.
Head of Cyprus at Pepperstone, Victor Zachariades, confirmed that the Cypriot regulator has officially granted the broker a CySEC licence.
Victor Zachariades, commented:
We’re now pleased to be officially operational under our Cypriot license. Our European operations ensure we’re well-placed to deliver our global commitment to our clients while providing products and services people can trust.
Zachariades joined Pepperstone in August 2019 and led the process for CySEC application. The Cyprus operations of the broker were established in 2019 and the company secured its CIF license in August 2020.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Pepperstone and we are excited to celebrate it with the achievement of our new Cyprus license.
Szabo added:
It’s been a huge year for the business. We’ve launched a number of offices in multiple jurisdictions. This growth is testament to our agility, ambition and dedication to delivering what our clients need and want.
Headquartered in Australia, the MetaTrader broker was established in 2010. Earlier in October, the Pepperstone announced entering the Kenyan forex trading market by securing a non-dealing Foreign Exchange Broker License from the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya. In June, Pepperstone has opened a brand new DFSA office in Dubai, strengthening its fintech offering globally. These add to the list of licence the broker already holds from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB).