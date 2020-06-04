LeapRate
Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone expands in Dubai

Brokers June 4, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone has just announced that it has opened a brand new DFSA office in Dubai, strengthening its fintech offering globally.

Tarik Chebib, Head of Middle East, commented on the news:

We’re entering the Middle East market with a truly exceptional offering, providing local investors with cost-effective and technology-driven solutions to master the trade. We have a particularly experienced team here in Dubai and are united with the group’s genuine commitment to helping our clients on their trading journeys.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Pepperstone and we are excited to celebrate it with the opening of our new office in the DIFC.

Pepperstone office in Dubai

Since its establishment back in 2010, the broker has more than doubled in size over the past two years as well as expanded and tailored its product offering into hundreds of new markets.

Thanks to our presence in Dubai, Pepperstone can establish even closer ties with our clients in the Middle EastDubai is a significant global financial hub and we look forward to bringing our expertise and technology to the local investors,” said Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone.

The launch of our new office is a significant growth opportunity and we’re excited about Pepperstone’s future in the region.

