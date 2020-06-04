Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone expands in Dubai

Online FX and CFD broker Pepperstone has just announced that it has opened a brand new DFSA office in Dubai, strengthening its fintech offering globally.
Tarik Chebib, Head of Middle East, commented on the news:
We’re entering the Middle East market with a truly exceptional offering, providing local investors with cost-effective and technology-driven solutions to master the trade. We have a particularly experienced team here in Dubai and are united with the group’s genuine commitment to helping our clients on their trading journeys.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Pepperstone and we are excited to celebrate it with the opening of our new office in the DIFC.