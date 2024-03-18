Pepperstone Partners With Tennis Legend John McEnroe as an Ambassador

In an exciting development for tennis enthusiasts and financial market participants, the foreign exchange and contracts for difference (CFD) trading firm Pepperstone has unveiled a collaboration with the legendary tennis figure John McEnroe. The former top-ranked player and winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles will serve as the company’s Global Tennis Ambassador.

Australian tennis talent Alex de Minaur, who has already represented Pepperstone, is joining forces with McEnroe. McEnroe expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, noting Pepperstone’s known dedication to tennis and sharing a mutual zeal for the sport’s advancement.

McEnroe’s induction as an ambassador underscores Pepperstone’s dedication to fostering tennis globally. The brokerage has made its mark in tennis as a Platinum Partner of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and as the sponsor of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.

Pepperstone’s CEO, Tamas Szabo, highlighted McEnroe’s storied career and broader impact on tennis, expressing excitement about collaborating with him in this ambassadorial role.

While many brokers typically gravitate towards football and motorsports for promotional activities, Pepperstone’s engagement with tennis signifies its strategic utilisation of widespread appeal.

Demonstrating its broad support for sports, Pepperstone has diversified its sponsorship portfolio to include engagements beyond tennis. In early 2024, the company announced its partnership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), becoming the Official Regional Partner for the eagerly awaited AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Last year, Pepperstone also extended its support to Australian rules football by partnering with the Geelong Cats, one of the premier teams in Australia’s leading football league. This sponsorship, orchestrated by the Melbourne-based agency Bastion, positioned Pepperstone as the team’s Official Online Trading Partner.

Moreover, in 2022, Pepperstone ventured into cricket by partnering with the Adelaide Strikers, a prominent team in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL|12). As a Principal Partner for the team, Pepperstone affirmed its commitment to backing Australian sports and athletes, highlighting its multifaceted approach to sports sponsorship.