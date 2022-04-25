NAGA Group reports 63% revenue growth in Q1 2022, obtains Estonian crypto license

NAGA Group revealed on Friday its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, seeing €18 million of revenue. This was a 63% increase compared to the same period the previous year.

The neo brokerage reported EBITDA of €5 million, up from Q1 2021’s €3 million.

Benjamin Bilski, who is heading NAGA Group as CEO, said:

We are happy to see a dynamic start into 2022 and NAGA continuing steady towards its targets. The unfortunate escalation in Ukraine has indeed affected client appetite during Q1 but started to recover by the end of March.

The Germany-headquartered broker, focused on social trading posted record numbers for 2021 with total revenue of €55.3 million and record EBITDA that reached €12.8 million.