NAGA launches payment platform NAGA Pay

NAGA Group has revealed its new payment platform NAGA Pay with UK and European payments and VISA debit card.

The new payments platform combines an IBAN account, a VISA debit card, a brokerage account, copy trading, as well as physical crypto wallets, which are subject to licensing.

The new NAGA Pay app supports payments in the EEA and the UK, it also works with a VISA debit card that is accepted by more than 140 million merchants around the globe. Users of the new app can make bank transfers and send funds for free. Additionally, NAGA Pay is integrated into the entire Group’s trading infrastructure.