NAGA launches payment platform NAGA Pay

Payments November 3, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


NAGA Group has revealed its new payment platform NAGA Pay with UK and European payments and VISA debit card.

The new payments platform combines an IBAN account, a VISA debit card, a brokerage account, copy trading, as well as physical crypto wallets, which are subject to licensing.

The new NAGA Pay app supports payments in the EEA and the UK, it also works with a VISA debit card that is accepted by more than 140 million merchants around the globe. Users of the new app can make bank transfers and send funds for free. Additionally, NAGA Pay is integrated into the entire Group’s trading infrastructure.

NAGA Group
Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA commented:

Benjamin Bilski, Naga Group
Benjamin Bilski
Source: LinkedIn

We worked hard to deliver the new functionalities and are excited about the possibilities NAGA Pay offers to our customers. Besides being able to make payments and send money, users can also invest with one tap in over 1,500 assets including straight equities for just EUR 0.99 per trade. In addition, users can copy other traders and get copied. As soon as the crypto offer is approved, our app will be by far the most complete payment solution on the European market.

Bilski added:

With NAGA Pay, we are expanding our target group by hundreds of millions of users, diversify our income streams and have completely new ways of acquiring and retaining customers. NAGA Pay will become extremely relevant to our marketing mix.

Earlier in October, NAGA Group launched stock trading in over 100 countries and and revealed its own NFT marketplace, to be released in the fourth quarter of the year.

