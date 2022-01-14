NAGA Group revenue reaches €55.3 million in 2021

Steffy Bogdanova
January 14, 2022 11:44 am

German fintech online broker, focused on social trading, NAGA Group has published its 2021 financial results. The company reported that it has exceeded its revenue guidance for 2021.

The consolidated group revenue more than doubled in 2021 to about €55.3 million compared to the previous year (2020: €24.4 million). This strong growth the group witnessed was largely driven by record EBITDA that reached €12.8 million in 2021 and nearly doubled compared to the previous year (2020: €6.6 million).

Additionally, NAGA’s trade volume reached €250 billion for the first time in 2021, which means that the group doubled its metrics compared to 2020 (€121 billion). The firm also noted that it executed over 10 million real-money transactions, which represents a 60% increase compared to 2020 (6.3 million). The Group highlighted that its strongest growth metric is the copy-trading activity. In 2021 the group registered over 4.8 million trades copied via its Auto Copy tool, which nearly tripled the numbers of 2020 (1.7 million copied trades).

Benjamin Bilski, the Founder and CEO of NAGA, said:

Source: LinkedIn

2021 was a fantastic year for NAGA. We have delivered another record year and achieved several milestones along the way. The investments in growth and the continuous acceleration of our marketing activities have paid off. Additionally, we have launched great products such as NAGA Pay, improved our platform and welcomed strategic investors to our cap table.

2022 will be another eventful year. We expect to be among the fastest-growing neo-brokers, by gaining market share in existing markets but also by expanding into new markets, while increasingly focusing on the crypto and DeFi space with our brand-new platform NAGAX.

Launch of NAGAX

NAGA Group also introduced its new social trading platform focused on cryptocurrencies, NAGAX. The platform is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

NAGAX will provide users with Web3 social trading experience, futures and derivatives exchange and a spot exchange supporting over 700 tradable assets. In addition, the platform will also offer a crypto-currency wallet with top level security, an inbuilt NFT platform, a staking platform, a launchpad for promising projects and educational video content in the learn-platform against rewards.

The platform will further offer a ‘Web3 Social Investing Feed’ which automatically converts each user-generated content into an NFT that can be monetized.

Bilski added:

We believe that Decentralized Finance (DeFi) will be one of the strongest growing segments in the financial space and therefore will combine our knowledge with all our innovation capabilities and breadth of experience. With our brand new Web3 Social Investing Feed we believe to set a new standard in the world of financial influencers, improving their capabilities to serve their audience better, while offering instant monetisation of their content bypassing the middleman.

LeapRate Analyst

Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
