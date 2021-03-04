ITI Capital expands investment services with IPO and Secondary Placing

Emerging markets-focused brokerage firm ITI Capital has announced that it now offers Public Offerings (IPOs) and Secondary Placings investment service to its clients.

The new services enable ITI Capital clients and new Elected Professional and Professional per se clients to get access to deals globally, from private company offers through to those listed on the major global exchanges.

The IPO and Secondary Placing service will also allow customers who have heard about an upcoming IPO or a company preparing for an IPO to use ITI’s platform and expertise to get involved with the deal.