ITI Capital names Steve Kelso Head of Capital Markets

ITI Capital, the EM-focused multi-asset Prime Broker for institutional investors and private clients, has just announced that it has added Steve Kelso to its team as Head of Capital Markets.

Steve Kelso joins ITI having just spent two years building Galaxy Digital’s business in Europe. He was also the CEO of FirstRand’s Multi-Asset business, Ashburton International.

Throughout the Global Financial Crisis, Kelso ran the Central Risk Engine and financing businesses at Renaissance Capital. Prior to that, he ran the $700mm Global Volatility arbitrage fund at KBC. He began his career at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers, where he ran index options trading. He is also an expert in capital markets and digital assets.