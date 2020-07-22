ITI Capital names Steve Kelso Head of Capital Markets

ITI Capital, the EM-focused multi-asset Prime Broker for institutional investors and private clients, has just announced that it has added Steve Kelso to its team as Head of Capital Markets.
Steve Kelso joins ITI having just spent two years building Galaxy Digital’s business in Europe. He was also the CEO of FirstRand’s Multi-Asset business, Ashburton International.
Throughout the Global Financial Crisis, Kelso ran the Central Risk Engine and financing businesses at Renaissance Capital. Prior to that, he ran the $700mm Global Volatility arbitrage fund at KBC. He began his career at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers, where he ran index options trading. He is also an expert in capital markets and digital assets.
Steve Kelso, Head of Capital Markets, ITI Capital said:
ITI Capital have been an exciting leader across a growing number of markets and asset classes. As the dynamics of Globalisation have evolved since the Great Financial Crisis, ITI has been successful by looking forward to trends in technology as well as managing capital flows in traditional assets.
I’m thrilled to be joining the team which has a strong track record navigating markets and delivering for clients. I’m particularly focused on the expansion of ITI’s digital assets trading capabilities, as the global evolution of financial services and capital flows accelerate out of the Great Coronavirus Recession with an increasing focus on technology.
Andrey Chuprin, Group Co-CEO, ITI Capital commented:
Steve has a proven track record for building and enhancing finance companies, and we’re thrilled to have an individual with his level of talent, experience and expertise, heading up Capital Markets at ITI.
With this new appointment, the future of ITI capital is looking bright, and we plan on continuing our expansion into new markets, developing our offering, and growing our client base over the coming months.