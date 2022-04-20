Interactive Brokers sees 28% revenue drop in Q1 2022

Interactive Brokers has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The US trading platform saw a significant decline in revenue and income in the first three months of the year.

According to its financial report, the broker earned $645 million in net revenue in Q1 2022. This is nearly a 28% drop from $893 million last year. On an adjusted basis, the figure was $692 million, compared to $796 million in Q1 2021.

Between January and March, pre-tax income came in at $394 million, with the adjusted figure at $441 million. These numbers were down from the figures the previous year – $639 million and $542 million, respectively.

The company noted that its commission-based revenue fell 15% to $349 million. The drop was attributed to unusually active trading period in 2021, but it was helped by higher customer options and futures trading volumes.