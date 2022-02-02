Interactive Brokers reports January DARTs increase of 18% MoM

Interactive Brokers has published its monthly financial metrics for January 2022, reporting recovery but a fall in demand on yearly basis.
The US trading platform registered Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for the month of 2.621 million. This represented an 18% increase from the previous month, however, the numbers were 20% lower than January 2021.
Client equity stood at $352.5 billion, registering a 12% increase compared to the previous year, but 6% fall compared to the previous month.
The client margin loan balance rose 23% compared to the previous year to $50.1 billion. However it was still 8% down compared to the December. The month with $89.3 billion in client credit balances, 8% higher than 2020 and 3% more than the previous month.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.