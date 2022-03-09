Interactive Brokers launches IBKR GlobalTrader stock trading app

American electronic trading platform Interactive Brokers launched a mobile trading app for investors to trade stocks worldwide – IBKR GlobalTrader.

The platform provides access to more than 80 stock exchanges in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The app has a streamlined design making it easy to use for novice investors, but powerful enough for the needs of experienced stock traders.

Users of the IBKR GlobalTrader benefit from Interactive Brokers’ experience as the company registers 1.75 million accounts more than over 200 countries and territories.