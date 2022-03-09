Interactive Brokers launches IBKR GlobalTrader stock trading app

As a growing number of individuals around the world discover the benefits of actively participating in the financial markets, the need for a simple and easy to use stock trading app has never been greater. The IBKR GlobalAnalyst tool helps both beginners and advanced traders find investment opportunities, and then they can use the simple IBKR GlobalTrader app to trade stocks worldwide.
Investors using the IBKR GlobalTrader app can use fractional shares, swaps, crypto trading and access to free educational resources. IBKR GlobalTrader can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Free trial is also available.
Earlier in December, Interactive Brokers launched mobile trading application IMPACT, designed to help investors around the globe.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.