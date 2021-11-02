Menu

Interactive Brokers reports a 31% YoY surge in DARTs in October

Brokers November 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Interactive Brokers Group has published its monthly financial metrics for October 2021. The US-listed brokerage reported a 31% jump in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), reaching 2.305 million, compared to the same period last year. The numbers were 2% higher than September 2021.

Ending client equity stood at $380.9 billion, making a 64% increase than the prior year and 8% rise compared to the previous month. Additionally, ending client margin loan balances of $53.7 billion were 69% higher than prior year and 7% higher than prior month. Ending client credit balances of $87.2 billion, including $2.6 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps was 22% more than the same period in 2020 and 1% up from September.

Interactive Brokers
Share via

In October, the brokerage also recorded 1.58 million client accounts, 57% up compared to the previous year and 3% higher than prior month. Annualized average cleared DARTs per client account stood at 333. The company also noted that average commission per cleared Commissionable Order was $2.48 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees

In September, Interactive Brokers saw a 16% jump in DARTs, on yearly basis.

The Group recently added a Request for Payment service from J.P. Morgan. The real-time payment-related messaging service is provided through The Clearing House RTP network.

Related News

X
TP ICAP sees 15% rise in Q3 revenueBrokersAgency Execution made the biggest splash with +353% surge in generated revenue. The company attributed this to the inclusion of Liquidnet, which broug…

Interactive Brokers reports a 31% YoY surge in DARTs in October

0
Send this to a friend