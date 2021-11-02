Interactive Brokers reports a 31% YoY surge in DARTs in October

Interactive Brokers Group has published its monthly financial metrics for October 2021. The US-listed brokerage reported a 31% jump in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), reaching 2.305 million, compared to the same period last year. The numbers were 2% higher than September 2021.

Ending client equity stood at $380.9 billion, making a 64% increase than the prior year and 8% rise compared to the previous month. Additionally, ending client margin loan balances of $53.7 billion were 69% higher than prior year and 7% higher than prior month. Ending client credit balances of $87.2 billion, including $2.6 billion in insured bank deposit sweeps was 22% more than the same period in 2020 and 1% up from September.