Interactive Brokers launch crypto trading for financial advisors in the US

Interactive Brokers Group has introduced cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the US. The new service allows RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.

RIAs can now manage their client’s positions in stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs, but in cryptocurrency, as well. They can do all of that on a single platform with customizable reports.

Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers, said: