Interactive Brokers adds Request for Payment service from J.P. Morgan

Interactive Brokers Group has gone live with J.P. Morgan on Request for Payment, a real-time payment-related messaging service that is provided through The Clearing House RTP network. The new service allows investors to make instant deposits 24/7 to fund brokerage accounts.

Request for Payment is built to be fast and provide transparent and secure method of initiating payment requests. Investors with an alternative to legacy money transfer services can take up to five business days to settle into brokerage accounts.