Integral, the technology partner trusted by banks, brokers, and asset managers to help them outperform their competition in the foreign exchange market, has just released its trading volumes report for the month of April.

The average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms totaled $35.1 billion last month. This represents a decrease of 36.9% compared to March 2020, and an increase of 12.5% compared to the same period in 2019.