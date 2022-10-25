Integral appoints Judy Goh as a Managing Director and APAC Head of Sales

Judy Goh has joined Integral Development Corp. as Managing Director and Head of Sales for Asia Pacific. She is based in Singapore.

The forex trading technology company, founded in 1993, provides cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions and targes a broad range of buy-side forex market participants, such as banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds.

In March this year, Integral enhanced its services in the APAC region by making IntegralFX service available in Singapore’s SG1 data center.

Professional background

To her new role at Integral, Goh brings 16 years of experience. During her career, she has worked at several prominent financial services brands around eFX.