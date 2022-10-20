Integral appoints Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales

Integral, a technology provider in the forex market, today announced that it has expanded its sales team with the addition of Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales.

According to the official announcement, the new appointments aim to meet high demand for its technology services to banks, brokers, payment companies, and FinTechs.

Spillman has spent nearly thirty years in foreign exchange market roles. Most recently, he served as European Head of Sales for trading solutions firm TradAir.

Following his stint at Barracuda FX, now part of ION Group, Schilling returns to Integral, bringing brings deep experience with FX trading, sales, and product management over a career spanning 35 years.