Integral appoints Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales

Integral, a technology provider in the forex market, today announced that it has expanded its sales team with the addition of Paul Spillman and Roland Schilling as Directors of Sales.
According to the official announcement, the new appointments aim to meet high demand for its technology services to banks, brokers, payment companies, and FinTechs.
Spillman has spent nearly thirty years in foreign exchange market roles. Most recently, he served as European Head of Sales for trading solutions firm TradAir.
Following his stint at Barracuda FX, now part of ION Group, Schilling returns to Integral, bringing brings deep experience with FX trading, sales, and product management over a career spanning 35 years.
As a trusted technology provider, Integral’s cloud-based SaaS offering adds greater value to our customers and drives forward advancements in their FX trading and risk management workflow. Paul and Roland are valuable additions to the team and will play an important role in driving forward our global growth as we continue to expand the technology and services we offer.
Vikas Srivastava, CRO of Integral added:
The demand for our cloud-based SaaS technology has grown as the financial markets are increasingly looking for scalable and flexible solutions. We’re delighted to have Paul and Roland join our team in EMEA.
Both Spillman and Schilling have strong backgrounds in institutional FX. In their new roles, they will be responsible for Integral’s expanding Integral’s footprint in EMEA, as the company expands its reach into the payments and FinTech space, alongside the core banking and retail broker sectors.
Paul Spillman said:
Paul Spillman Source: LinkedIn
I’m excited to be working along a very talented team at a time of accelerated growth for Integral, as more and more financial markets players are moving to the cloud. I’ve known Integral throughout my career and for me it was a no-brainer to join the company, especially at this exciting time of growth.
Roland Schilling added:
Roland Schilling Source: LinkedIn
It’s not often you get to return to a company you used to work for. In the last few years, Integral has been growing by leaps and bounds with a technology offering that is unrivalled in the industry. For me that provided a very interesting opportunity and I look forward to working with old and new colleagues towards our shared goal of growing the business.
Earlier in October, Integral reported a 11% MoM increase in its September ADV .
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.