IG reports successful financial year enhanced by Q4 market volatility

Outlook

IG Group expects maintaining the momentum around the Core Markets and the portfolio of Significant Opportunities and to contain the progress it made in FY20. The targets remain the same: revenue growth in Core Markets of 3-5% over the medium term, and an incremental £100 million of revenue by the end of FY22 relating to the Significant Opportunities portfolio.

The company also said it expects more normalised levels of market volatility during the next financial year.

June Felix, Chief Executive, commented: