Ben Hemington joins IG Group as the company’s first ESG Manager

Hemington’s appointment strengthens IG’s commitment to ESG initiatives, which are in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, as well as IG’s own well-established purpose and values. The company has worked on encouraging greater diversity in the financial services industry through several partnerships with external organisations, including Code First Girls and TechSheCan, designed to support women changing careers and encourage more women into STEM subjects at a grassroots level.

Online trading leader, IG Group, announced the company’s first ESG manager, Ben Hemington. At the newly created position, Hemington will lead the development of the business’s ESG agenda like managing the company’s environmental impact, ESG programmes and initiatives.

Hemington is based in London and reports directly to Joanna Nayler, Chief Legal and Governance Officer, who joined the company in March. Before joining IG Group, Hemington worked for Teach First since 2017. There he managed many of the charity’s most important private sector partnerships. Hemington is a qualified lawyer, he began his career at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP before re-training as a teacher on the Teach First Training Programme. His vast and diverse experience makes him suitable fit for the company’s initiatives like the IG Brighter Future Fund, a £5 million commitment launched in April 2020 to improve the educational opportunities for those most impacted by COVD-19 around the world.

June Felix, IG Group CEO, commented:

We are delighted to welcome Ben to the firm to help drive the ESG agenda across the full spectrum of initiatives and commitments that help IG make a positive impact on our wider society. As the world continues to adapt to a time of exceptional uncertainty in the light of COVID-19, IG recognises the role it can continue to play as a responsible business, providing help and support to those who need it most. Ben’s appointment – and indeed the creation of the role itself – underscores this commitment to our stakeholders as a global business.

Ben Hemington, ESG Manager, IG Group, said:

It is an exciting time to join IG Group. The recent announcement of the Brighter Future Fund is testament to IG’s deep commitment to ESG. Speaking from experience, I know what a profound impact this money can have on vulnerable members of our communities that are set to be hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis. I am very proud to be coordinating this and IG’s other ambitious ESG initiatives.

Just in the beginning of May, IG Group, announced that Charlie Rozes as the company’s new Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 June 2020. The new appointment follows January’s announcement of Paul Mainwaring’s intention to retire.

Read More: