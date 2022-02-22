GCEX opens an office in Kuala Lumpur

Steffy Bogdanova
February 22, 2022 9:38 am

FCA regulated digital brokerage GCEX today announced expanding its global footprint with a new office in Kuala Lumpur.

The company’s expansion in Malaysia will strengthen its 24/7 coverage and its services for its growing Asian client base.

GCEX revealed that the first operations team member has already joined and the company plans additional hires by May 2022.

Lars Holst, Founder and CEO, GCEX, said:

Expanding our global footprint into Asia is a significant development for GCEX and a key milestone in our growth strategy. We selected Kuala Lumpur as our Asia hub as we believe it is one of the Fintech capitals of Asia, with a strong pool of talent for us to access as we grow the business.

GCEX

Holst continued:

Lars Holst, GCEX

Lars Holst

The investment we received from True Global Ventures (TGV4 Plus) is helping to fuel our expansion, enabling us to capitalise on the growing demand we are seeing for our modular end-to-end plug and play trading platform for digital assets and FX.

Headquartered in London, GCEX has offices in Scotland and Denmark. Its Copenhagen office opened in September 2021 and has a team of six people. The brokerage plans to hire three more people in Glasgow in the next couple of months to enhance its team of developers in order to advance its technology stack further.

True Global Ventures recently announced a $4 million investment in GCEX

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: