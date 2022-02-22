GCEX opens an office in Kuala Lumpur

FCA regulated digital brokerage GCEX today announced expanding its global footprint with a new office in Kuala Lumpur.
The company’s expansion in Malaysia will strengthen its 24/7 coverage and its services for its growing Asian client base.
GCEX revealed that the first operations team member has already joined and the company plans additional hires by May 2022.
Lars Holst, Founder and CEO, GCEX, said:
Expanding our global footprint into Asia is a significant development for GCEX and a key milestone in our growth strategy. We selected Kuala Lumpur as our Asia hub as we believe it is one of the Fintech capitals of Asia, with a strong pool of talent for us to access as we grow the business.