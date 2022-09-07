Hybrid Solutions rebrands and opens a new Dubai office

The firm also announced a full company rebrand. Hybrid Solutions presented a new logo with brighter colour palate and enhanced font. The trading software provider further highlighted its plans to launch a new website design in the upcoming months.

Hybrid Solutions, provider of online trading software VertexFX, today unveiled a new Dubai office to support its expansion into the MENA region.

Adel Jibrin, the newly appointed CEO and Managing Partner at Hybrid Solutions commented:

We are proud to be sharing this news after recently celebrating Hybrid Solutions’ 20-year anniversary. Over the past two decades we have seen the Hybrid Solutions brand evolve to become one of the world’s leading providers of online trading software used by brokerages globally.

He continued:

VertexFX trading software has a closed-loop trading structure that supports brokers of all sizes and in 10 languages. We have developed an unrivalled reputation by going above and beyond with the comprehensive back-office support we offer alongside the trading infrastructure we have developed.

According to the official announcement, the rebrand is a natural step in the firm’s global expansion strategy. The new brand design is meant to easily be incorporated in more than 10 languages and a range of marketing material in different geographical jurisdictions as the firm expands within the MENA region.

Earlier this year, GCEX announced partnership with Hybrid Solutions to increase its geographical reach in the Middle East and Asia.